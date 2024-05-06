Russian invaders’ failed attack in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
The occupiers tried to attack Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut direction. The Russian invaders were driving a BMP-1, but twice hit mines.
The second attack by the occupiers was fatal for both the vehicle and the troops," said the soldiers of the 1st Battalion of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of Kyiv, who are covering the frontline between Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Censor.NET reports.
