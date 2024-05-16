It is known about first executions of civilians by occupiers in Vovchansk - Klymenko

Russian occupants in the northern part of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region are taking civilians prisoner, and cases of shooting of civilians have been reported.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Fighting in Vovchansk

According to him, in the northern part of Vovchansk, where active hostilities are taking place, the Russian military are taking civilians prisoner.

"The evacuation in that area has also continued until today - the National Police of Ukraine has not stopped evacuating people despite all the threats and under fire. As of now, according to operational information, the Russian military, who were trying to gain a foothold in the city, did not allow local residents to evacuate: they started kidnapping people and driving them to basements," Klymenko said.

Executions of civilians in Vovchansk

According to the minister, there are also reports of the first executions of civilians by the Russian military. In particular, one of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot and refused to follow the invaders' commands, and the Russians killed him.

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region have launched criminal proceedings over violations of the rules and customs of war.

The evacuation teams of the National Police of Ukraine continue to work in Vovchansk despite intense fighting and are trying to ensure further evacuation of people.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 02.00 p.m. on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 11.00 p.m. on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukianets in Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favourable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.

In the afternoon of 15 May, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk. The nightly report of the General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to carry out defensive and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk.