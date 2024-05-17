Enemy expanded area of active hostilities in Kharkiv region by almost 70 km. He focused his main efforts on direction of Strilecha - Lyptsi and capture of Vovchansk - Syrskyi

The Russian army is trying to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deploy additional brigades from the reserve. The enemy’s main efforts are currently focused on the direction of Strilecha-Lyptsi and the capture of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, with further access to Bilyi Kolodiaz and the launch of an offensive in the rear of our troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on his Facebook page by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Due to the deteriorating situation in eastern Ukraine, I have been working for several days in a row in units engaged in combat operations in the Kharkiv region. The enemy has expanded the area of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometres, thus trying to force us to deploy additional brigades from the reserve," he said in a statement.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy focused its main efforts on the direction of Strilecha - Lyptsi and the capture of Vovchansk, with further access to Bilyi Kolodiaz and the launch of an offensive in the rear of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Defense forces have managed to stabilize situation in north of Kharkiv region. Deepest point of enemy advance is 10 km - Zelenskyy

"To this end, the enemy created and significantly strengthened the "North" operational and tactical grouping of enemy troops, which included combat units of the 6th Army, 11th and 44th Army Corps.

The enemy launched an offensive much earlier than planned when they noticed the redeployment of our troops, but they failed to break through our defences," noted the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

There will be heavy fighting ahead, and the enemy is preparing for it, Syrskyi said.

"Under such circumstances, we must prevent further advance of the enemy troops by steadily holding the occupied borders and positions, strikes by aircraft, missile systems, artillery and tank fire, inflicting maximum losses on them, and creating conditions for defeat by mobile assault groups and units with attacks on the flank and rear from different directions," he stressed.

Read more: Ukrainian troops conducted counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff

Ukraine should make the most of our advantage in strike UAVs, combined with the use of electronic warfare and accurate artillery fire.

"My work was dedicated to these issues, as well as to regrouping troops and simplifying the system of comprehensive support. I worked in all the brigades fighting in the Kharkiv region, was in one of the battalions defending Vovchansk, and made all the necessary decisions on the spot to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of defence," he said in a statement.

Syrskyi also visited and checked all units preparing for defence in the Sumy sector.

Read more: Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on situation at front: Heavy fighting along entire line

"I regularly report to the President of Ukraine on the situation and the progress of these tasks. It is noticeable that the leadership of the regional military administrations provides maximum assistance to commanders and unit commanders in resolving all problematic issues.

Kharkiv and Kharkiv region residents are actively involved and helping the Defence Forces in every way they can. I am grateful to each and every one of the Defence Forces, Kharkiv citizens individually and all our citizens in general for their courage and resilience," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summed up.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

Read more: Situation at front remains tense. Hot battles continue in four directions, enemy does not stop trying to seize the city of Chasiv Yar - Syrskyi

The White House says the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favourable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.

In the afternoon of 15 May, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk. The nightly report of the General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to carry out defensive and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk. It was also reported that on 16 May, Ukrainian soldiers conducted counterattacks in the area of Vovchansk.

Read more: During day, 130 occupiers were eliminated in south and 27 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed