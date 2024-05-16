During day, 130 occupiers were eliminated in south and 27 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed

The Southern Defense Forces in their area of responsibility during the day eliminated 130 Russian servicemen and destroyed or damaged 27 units of weapons and military equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

"During the day, we received confirmation of a reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 130 people.

The enemy also lost 27 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

6 guns;

1 mortar;

1 "Utyos" machine gun;

13 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 aerial photography stations;

2 boats.

4 observation posts were also destroyed," the message reads.

Over the past day, the flight of 76 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces.

