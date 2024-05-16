No losses of our positions near Robotyne. Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 166 combat engagements in last day - General Staff

Yesterday, on 15 May 2024, 166 combat engagements took place on the frontline with the Russian occupants, and our defenders improved their tactical position in the Pobieda area in the Kurakhove sector.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

According to him, in the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the defence line near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, four times. Our positions were not lost.

It is also noted that 166 combat engagements with the occupants took place on the frontline yesterday. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 4 missile and 75 air strikes, 118 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 30 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 occupants' attacks.

Defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the Siverskyi sector, 19 attacks in the Kramatorsk sector, 45 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector and 26 attacks in the Vremivsk sector.

According to the General Staff, in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 11 times with the help of aircraft. On 15 May, the defenders improved their tactical position in the area of Pobieda.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers continue to try to push Ukrainian forces from the left bank of the Dnieper River. Seven occupiers' attacks were registered here.

Over the past day, the defenders struck 35 areas of concentration of Russian personnel, 1 ammunition depot, 1 occupant control point, 2 air defence systems.

