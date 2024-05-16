Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to carry out defence and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk - General Staff

The Defence Forces continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the enemy from advancing into the depths of our country and disrupting its efforts to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, 48 air strikes, 255 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Pylna- Lyptsi, Lukyantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsa.

Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukyantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsa, Pletenivka - Vovchansk. Our troops did not lose any positions.

Ukrainian troops continue to carry out defensive and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk and keep the situation there under control.

Since the beginning of the day, the invaders' losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to 95 servicemen and 27 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In total, since 10.05.2024, the enemy has lost 710 Russian occupants in killed and wounded in this direction, and 125 units of enemy weapons and military equipment have been destroyed.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks.

At the same time, fighting continues in the areas of Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka - Pishchane, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoiehorivka. In some areas, as a result of intense enemy fire, our units regrouped to more favourable positions.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian defenders, and no losses of positions were recorded.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made five attempts to storm our positions. Fighting is still ongoing in the vicinity of Rozdolivka and Spirne. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by Russian occupants. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Novyi and Andriivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 18 unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne - Kalynove, Arkhanhelske - Novooleksandrivka, Soloviove - Sokil. The Russian occupiers also continue to fire from various types of weapons, and our soldiers are bravely resisting, in the areas of Ocheretyne - Soloviove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke - Umanske, Tonenke - Netailove, Pervomaiske - Netailove. The situation is tense and we are updating the situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Vodiane and Pobieda. Defence forces improved the tactical situation in the area of Pobieda.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 22 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of our troops. There were no losses of positions, the fighting continues and the situation is under control.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks by Russian occupants in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne area, and no losses of positions were incurred.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our troops are defending positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Five enemy attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops were repelled over the past 24 hours.

According to updated information, 140 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. There have been no significant changes in the situation, nor in the condition and position of our troops.

Russian occupants' losses amounted to almost 890 people killed and wounded and 340 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

