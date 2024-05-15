Enemy is trying to push our units in Vovchansk direction, Defense Forces are combing northwestern outskirts of city, - General Staff

The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions.

In these two areas, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders 52 times. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling enemy attacks, and firepower and unmanned aerial systems of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are actively working.

The General Staff reminds that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv and an air strike on the centre of Kherson.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy is trying to push our units in the area of Vovchansk. Our soldiers are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the north-western outskirts of the city.

He repeated air strikes in the areas of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka, and used aircraft to strike in the areas of Volokhivka and Zemlianyi Yar.

Situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked 25 times in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Sinkivka, Berestove, Novoiehorivka, Pishchane, Miasozharivka and Tverdokhlibove. Our defenders are taking all necessary measures to contain the aggressor.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupants conducted 5 assault operations near Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka. In turn, our troops counterattacked to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. Chasiv Yar came under an enemy air strike.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the number of combat engagements increased to 27. The enemy was most active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Umanske. It conducted an air strike near Vozdvyzhenka. The situation in this area is changing dynamically: in some areas, the enemy had limited tactical success due to intense fire, while in others, the Ukrainian Defence Forces regained their lost ground.

In the Kurakhove direction, our troops repelled six militants' attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to try to break through our defences near Staromaiorsk. The occupants conducted 18 assault operations in the area of this settlement alone. There have been 4 firefights in the vicinity of Robotyne since the beginning of the day, there have been no changes in the position of our troops, the situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, combat actions continued near Krynky, where four firefights took place.

In other areas, the situation remains unchanged.

Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilise the situation.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukianets in Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favourable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.

On the afternoon of 15 May, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk.