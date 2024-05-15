Blinken on strikes of Armed Forces on territory of Russian Federation: Ukraine itself decides how to conduct this war

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. does not encourage the use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory, but the decision is up to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this during a briefing with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken was asked about the relaxation of the US ban on the use of American weapons on the territory of Russia, against the background of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"The US does not encourage strikes outside of Ukraine. But, in the end, Ukraine must decide for itself how to wage this war, which has been waged against its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will continue to support Ukraine so that it has what it needs to win ", - emphasized the US Secretary of State.

What preceded?

Earlier, Politico , citing sources, wrote that this week a group of Ukrainian parliamentarians is in the United States to convince the administration of US President Joe Biden to lift the ban on strikes on Russian territory with American-made weapons.

Two unnamed US officials confirmed in a comment to Politico that the policy of the Biden administration has not changed.