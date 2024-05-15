Occupiers hit center of Kherson, 19 injured, three in critical condition, houses and cars damaged (updated)

On the afternoon of May 15, 2024, Russian troops again struck Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian troops struck the central part of Kherson with air strikes. Previously, there were casualties among the townspeople," he noted.

The head of the Kherson CMA, Roman Mrochko, confirmed that around 2:30 p.m. enemy aircraft struck Kherson.

"In the Central district, houses and cars were damaged, there was at least one fire. There are injured people. We are talking about 5 people. One injured person is hospitalized," he said.

The information is being clarified.

Updated information on the shelling of the city

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that 12 people were wounded in the shelling of Kherson, including a child.

"Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged," the statement said.

According to Mrochko, as of 4:42 p.m., there are 17 wounded as a result of the Russian air strike on the central part of Kherson.

"15 victims are hospitalized, three of them are in serious condition," said the head of the MMA.

Later, as reported by KRMA, as of 6 p.m., it became known about one more injured person. Thus, 19 people were injured in the air strike in Kherson. Doctors are currently trying to save the lives of three seriously injured people.

It was previously reported that on the morning of May 15, the Russian occupation forces struck a high-rise building in Kherson. Censor.NET also reported that Russian troops were attacking Kherson.

