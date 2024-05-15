US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States does not influence Ukraine in its negotiations with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

"Of course, Ukraine makes its own decisions about the negotiations. Neither the United States nor other countries can be involved. If Putin had shown any interest in serious negotiations, I am sure the Ukrainian side would have responded to this. But Putin demonstrates the exact opposite intentions almost every day," the US Secretary of State said.

He stressed that the US supports Ukraine and its decisions.

"And no problems can be solved without Ukraine's participation," Blinken added.

Negotiations with Russia

Earlier, Western media reported that Joe Biden's administration is increasingly concerned that Putin is gaining enough power to change the trajectory of the war in his favour. Such developments are pushing towards a scenario where both sides can move to a ceasefire negotiation process and freeze the war according to the Korean scenario.

At the same time, the Russian dictator said that Russia is open to dialogue with Ukraine, but the negotiations should take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict.

