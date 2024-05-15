Russia is open to dialogue with Ukraine, but negotiations must take into account interests of all countries involved in conflict - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russia wants a "sustainable and fair settlement of the conflict" by peaceful means. The Kremlin is open to dialogue on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Putin said this in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the text of which was published on the Kremlin's website.

Russian dictator once again declares readiness for talks and complains about sanctions against Russia.

"We want a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement of this conflict by peaceful means. And we are open to dialogue on Ukraine, but these should be negotiations that take into account the interests of all countries involved in this conflict, including our interests. This should be coupled with a serious discussion about global stability, about security guarantees for both the opposing side and, of course, for Russia. And these must be reliable guarantees," Putin said.

"Mythical rules of the West"

According to him, the main problem in the negotiations is the reliability of any guarantees.

"Because we are dealing with states whose ruling circles prefer a world order not based on international law, but on a 'rules-based order' that they constantly talk about, but which no one has seen, with which no one has agreed, and which, apparently, change depending on the current political situation and the interests of those who invent them," the Russian leader believes.

Putin reiterated that Russia had allegedly reached certain agreements in the spring of 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

In his view, democratic Western states are allegedly trying to "impose an order based on lies and hypocrisy, on mythical rules invented by someone unknown". Russia "rejects these attempts," the Kremlin leader added.

"Illegitimate sanctions against Russia"

Putin also praised China's proposals to resolve the war, but complained that they allegedly "do not find support either in Ukraine or among its Western patrons".

"They are not ready for an equal, honest and open dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests... Instead, the Western elites are persistently trying to "punish" Russia, isolate and weaken it, supplying the Kyiv authorities with money and weapons. They have imposed nearly 16,000 unilateral illegitimate sanctions against our country. They threaten to dismember our country. They are illegally trying to appropriate our foreign assets. They are turning a blind eye to the revival of Nazism and to Ukraine's terrorist acts on our territory," the Russian dictator complained.