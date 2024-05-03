Russia is unlikely to be defeated on battlefield, such wars can only end with treaties - Skibitskyi

Currently, Ukraine has no way to defeat Russia on the battlefield alone. Even returning to the 1991 borders did not stop Russia’s aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with The Economist.

He noted that he sees no way for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone, as such wars usually end in negotiations. That is why both sides are currently trying to take the "most favorable position" before potential negotiations. However, according to Skibitskyi, any negotiations can begin no earlier than the second half of 2025.

"By that time, Russia will face serious headwinds," said the deputy chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Skibitskyi added that Russian military production capacity has increased, but Russia will reach a plateau in early 2026 due to a lack of materials and engineers.

This could lead to both sides being left without weapons. But if nothing else changes, Ukraine will be the first to lose its stockpile," Skibitskyi said.

As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested that Ukraine may have to decide whether to make "certain compromises".

Read also on Censor.NET: Kuleba: It is unacceptable for Ukraine to make concessions to the aggressor for the sake of peace