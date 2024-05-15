About 8,000 people were evacuated from front-line settlements of Kharkiv region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Rescuers managed to evacuate about 8,000 people from the frontline areas of the Kharkiv region to safe places.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The evacuation of civilians from frontline settlements in Kharkiv region continues. About 8,000 people have already been evacuated from under fire to safe places by rescuers of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, volunteers and representatives of local communities," the statement said.

As noted, mostly women, the elderly, people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and children were evacuated.

"The evacuation has been going on for six days and is taking place in seven communities in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts," the press service added.

SES psychologists are also working at intermediate evacuation points to help and support people.









