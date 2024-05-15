Defense forces partially displaced enemy from Vovchansk, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been focusing its greatest efforts on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, our troops are courageously holding the line, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and in some places conducting counter-offensive actions.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Three combat engagements were registered in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Lyptsi. Enemy aircraft carried out two strikes near Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka.

The defence forces repelled the offensive of the Russian occupiers in the area of Vovchansk, partially drove the enemy forces out of the settlement, and defensive actions are ongoing in the northern and northwestern outskirts. Data on enemy casualties are being updated.

In the Kupyansk sector, combat actions took place in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Sinkivka, Berestove, Novoiehorivka, Pishchane, and Miasozharivka. A total of 18 enemy attacks were repelled, and our troops are holding back the enemy's advance.

In the northern sector, Russian occupants conducted assault operations in the areas of Mykolaivka - Spirne, Berestove - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, Soledar - Rozdolivka, and were unsuccessful. A total of 6 attacks. The situation is under control of the Defence Forces.

Situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of Russian attempts to storm our positions increased to 3, with combat engagements taking place in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka. In turn, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to improve the tactical situation in certain areas.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted two air strikes in the areas of Druzhba and Severne.

Most hostile attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukrainian troops prevented 19 occupiers' assault operations there. The aggressor concentrated its main efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka, where it also conducted an airstrike.

In the Kurakhove direction, our troops repelled five attacks: in the areas of Stara Mykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Slavne - Paraskoviivka, and Solodke - Vodiane. An enemy air strike took place in the area of Antonivka.

In the Vremivka direction, combat actions took place near Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to try to advance in the areas of Robotyne and Staromaiorske, where a total of 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian occupants continue to try to force our troops out of their foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Three firefights took place here, in the vicinity of Krynky.

In other areas, the situation remains unchanged.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukianets in Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favourable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.