Information about alleged occupation of Vovchansk does not correspond to reality - Center for countering disinformation

Today, May 15, a message is spreading in the Ukrainian information space about the alleged full occupation of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region by Russian troops.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the CCD notes that the enemy has not carried out active operations in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line, and is regrouping.

It is also reminded that Ukrainian units are inflicting fire damage on the enemy to prevent the Russians from accumulating forces and means in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk. In addition, our divisions carry out a combing of urban buildings.

Read more: Some infantry groups of Russian army entered Vovchansk. Enemy is trying to gain foothold in northern part of city - Ministry of Defense

"Most of Vovchansk remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Accordingly, today's information about the occupation of Vovchansk by the Russians is not true. Trust only verified sources of information," the CCD emphasizes.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

Read more: Situation in Vovchansk is extremely difficult, enemy is occupying positions on streets of city - head of State Department of NP in Kharkiv region Tymoshko. VIDEO

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions in the streets of the city.