Some infantry groups of Russian army entered Vovchansk. Enemy is trying to gain foothold in northern part of city - Ministry of Defense

Some enemy infantry groups entered Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, fighting continues. There is a tendency towards stabilization.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"If we talk about the situation in Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, trying to enter with small infantry groups. Our task is to destroy the enemy, prevent him from gaining more strength and gaining a foothold," he said.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian soldiers are working effectively against the enemy thanks to FPV drones and artillery. In particular, when the occupiers transport infantry with vehicles.

"Reserves have been tightened. Indeed, such effective combat units are now near Vovchansk and are holding this direction. But yes, some infantry groups have indeed entered the city," Lazutkin noted.

As the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense noted, today the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Syrskyi is in the combat brigades, the direction is currently headed by Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty.

"Therefore, combat work continues. It is clear that the situation is not easy, that the tension remains. There is a tendency towards stabilization, but still heavy fighting continues. The enemy is trying to stretch the front, to tie up our forces somewhere. Indeed, our task is to destroy the occupier. And this is being done in large numbers. The occupiers are dying on the approaches to Vovchansk, its surroundings, and in the city itself," the Ministry of Defense summarized.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions in the streets of the city.