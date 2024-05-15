Enemy’s attempts to break through defences in Kharkiv region have been stopped and situation has been stabilised. Fighting continues in areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The occupiers’ attempts to break through the defences of the Defence Forces in the north of Kharkiv region have been stopped, and the situation has been somewhat stabilised, but the fighting continues.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, said this during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The situation remains tense in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, and the Defence Forces units are engaged in active defensive battles. However, the Russian occupiers' attempts to break through our defenses have been stopped, and the situation has been somewhat stabilized, particularly in the Kharkiv sector," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and is changing dynamically, "fierce defensive battles are ongoing in a large part of our border area. There are settlements where Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold and use them for further advancement."

Voloshyn said that 11 enemy attacks were repelled in the Kharkiv sector over the last day, in particular in Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukyantsi - Lyptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne.

Battles in the area of Vovchansk

"Fighting also continues in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk. The occupiers are trying to gain a certain tactical advantage and gain a foothold there. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not give them this opportunity. We are counterattacking, striking with artillery, and a large number of UAV units are involved. In some areas near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault, units were moved to more favorable positions to save the lives of servicemen. Fighting is continuing there," said Voloshyn.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions in the streets of the city