Fighting continues in Lukiantsi and Vovchansk districts of Kharkiv region, occupiers are trying to gain tactical advantage - National Guard

Fierce fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. In the districts of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in advantageous positions

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, told LIGA.net about this.

"By its actions, the enemy is trying to ensure favorable conditions for further advancement. In particular, to occupy more advantageous positions in the area. The units of the Defense Forces do not allow the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold. They counterattack, launch artillery strikes, and also involve units of anti-aircraft fire," he said.

He added that the National Guardsmen note that in the last few days, the enemy has been attracting groups of infantry whose task is to gain a foothold near populated areas in the north of the Kharkiv region. The occupiers are also trying to transport their personnel and BK on small-sized vehicles. Over the past day, the National Guardsmen destroyed one buggie and two warehouses of the occupiers.

"Omega snipers are also working to inflict losses on the enemy on the outskirts of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi," Muzychuk said.

It will be recalled that on the evening of May 14, the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces had moved to more advantageous positions in the Lukiantsi and Vovchansk districts in order to preserve the lives of servicemen.

