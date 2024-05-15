Zelenskyy instructed to postpone all international events with his participation - PO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych on the situation in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, Censor.NET informs.

First of all, they discussed the situation in the Kharkiv region and the provision of the Defense Forces.

"The President listened to the report of the Chief of the General Staff, Anatoliy Bargylevych. The commanders of the DPSU, NSU, and directly Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky, who makes all decisions based on comprehensive information, are working on the spot. Additional forces are being deployed, there are reserves. Intelligence units - the DIU and FIS- see all possible moves of the enemy. Oleksandr Syrsky regularly reports to the President on the situation," the message reads.

The President's Office noted that Zelenskyy instructed to postpone all international events with his participation, planned for the coming days, and to work out new dates.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy canceled visits to Spain and Portugal due to the situation at the front.

