Our soldiers are killing occupier who is trying to advance: everything is quite tense - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation on the contact line was tense, but Ukrainian soldiers were eliminating Russians who were trying to advance deep into our territory.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today has given us more opportunities.Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in the combat areas. Donetsk and Kharkiv regions are where it is most difficult. He is in the key battlefields, working with brigades and in combat positions. It is too early to draw conclusions, but the situation is under control. Our soldiers are eliminating the enemy who is trying to advance. Everything is quite tense. However, we have strengthened the Kharkiv direction, in particular. Now many soldiers - Kharkiv residents - have stood up to defend the Kharkiv region. They are doing their job, and I thank everyone for their efficiency," Zelenskyy said.

