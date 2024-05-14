Macron to Zelenskyy: Weapons supplies to Ukraine will be carried out in coming days and weeks

During a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s intensified attacks against Ukraine and announced that weapons would be carried out in the near future.

This is stated in the communiqué of the Elysee Palace following the conversation, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's needs for weapons. The French leader "strongly condemned the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine, in particular on its energy infrastructure, as well as the current offensive," the French president's press service said.

Read more: South Korea confirms its participation in Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Macron also reaffirmed France's determination to provide all the support necessary "in the long term and together with all its partners" to overcome Russia's war of aggression.

"He also spoke in detail about the supplies (of weapons - Ed.) that will be carried out in the coming days and weeks in support of Ukrainian military efforts," the Elysee Palace added.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s victory in war against Russian aggression is key task for NATO

The French president recalled his proposal for an "Olympic truce" during which Russia would have to cease hostilities and "all useful diplomatic initiatives would be used to start negotiations that are in line with international law and the legitimate interests of Ukraine."