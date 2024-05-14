South Korea confirms its participation in Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

South Korea has agreed to participate in the Global Peace Summit, scheduled for 15-16 June in Switzerland.

This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with South Korean leader Yun Seok-yeol, during which he invited him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Yun Seok-yeol agreed to attend the conference.

In addition, President Zelenskyy thanked the Republic of Korea and the Korean people for their principled position in supporting Ukraine and helping Ukrainians.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries, in particular on humanitarian demining. Another topic of conversation was the creation of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine and the prospects for concluding a security agreement.

Global Peace Summit

A number of countries have recently confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, and Germany.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.