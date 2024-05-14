France confirms its participation in Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

France will join the countries participating in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.

This was announced on the social network X by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

On Tuesday, May 14, the head of the Ukrainian state held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. During the conversation with Zelenskyy, Macron confirmed France's participation in the Global Peace Summit. In addition, the two presidents discussed the importance of encouraging countries from the Global South to participate in the summit.

"I highly appreciate France's important role in the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular the nuclear safety clause. We discussed the importance of encouraging the countries of the Global South to participate in the Summit and coordinated positions on this issue," President Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The politicians also discussed the current situation at the front, in particular in the Kharkiv sector.

"We paid special attention to Ukraine's defense needs, in particular, additional air defense equipment, artillery, long-range vehicles and ammunition," the president said.

Zelenskyy also thanked his French counterpart for France's strong defense assistance to Ukraine and invited him to visit our country in the near future.

Global Peace Summit

A number of countries have recently confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, and Germany.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

