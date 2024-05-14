No talks on ending war at Global Peace Summit - Scholz

The Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer will not discuss the process of ending the war.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a commentary to Stern magazine, Censor.NET reports citing n-tv.

"We will not negotiate the end of the war there. At best, it will be the beginning of a process that could lead to direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

What will be discussed at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland?

According to the German chancellor, Switzerland will discuss the safety of nuclear power plants, grain exports, prisoner exchange and the necessary ban on the use of nuclear weapons.

Scholz also added that "one way or another, all these topics are still in their infancy".

Global Peace Summit

Recently, a number of countries have confirmed their participation in the peace summit, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia and Germany.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.