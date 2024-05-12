This can be significant step - Scholz on Global Peace Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees opportunities in the peace summit on Ukraine scheduled for June 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

The official believes that this could be developed further.

‘Even if the main issue of peace is not discussed there yet, but only issues that are also part of it, it would be a significant step,’ Scholz said.

Scholz also expressed hope that the Arab countries, India, South Africa, Brazil and China will take part in the Global Peace Summit.

‘I really want countries from the Arabian Peninsula, India, South Africa, Brazil and, if possible, China to be there,’ the chancellor added.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

The Swiss government plans to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June. Participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to the summit. However, Russia is not expected to attend. President Zelenskyy has not previously suggested that Russia might try to disrupt the summit.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Canada, and others.