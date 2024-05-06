Europe should reinforce Ukraine’s air defence from existing stockpiles - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on European countries to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence using existing resources, without waiting for new systems to be manufactured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

The head of the German government reminded that Berlin would give Ukraine the promised third Patriot air defence system from its stocks.

‘For us, this is a very clear signal that we are ready to help where there is a lack of ammunition and artillery,’ Scholz said.

The politician called on other countries to join in and provide Ukraine with supplies from their existing stockpiles. Scholz noted that ‘we cannot wait for new systems to be produced’.

‘We must provide Ukraine with more air defence capabilities from existing stocks,’ the German Chancellor said.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of joining forces to find additional air defence systems for Ukraine. The politician noted that each additional air defence system saves lives in Ukraine.

