Zelenskyy on his meeting with Blinken: We talked about how to implement announced aid packages as quickly as possible. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Kyiv, who arrived on an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he and Blinken discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, support for our soldiers, and further defence cooperation

"In particular, we talked about Patriot systems for Ukraine, to protect our cities and communities, such as Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. Two Patriots for the Kharkiv region could significantly help protect lives from Russian terror.



We also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. "It is important for us that the United States and President Biden take part and that America's role in maintaining a rules-based world order does not weaken," the President stressed.

Also, the Head of State added, today they discussed how to implement the announced aid packages as quickly as possible so that the weapons would work in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible.

As a reminder, on 14 May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

