Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, who confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

‘We discussed the content of the next package of defence support from Sweden. I spoke about the urgent needs of Ukraine, especially regarding air defence systems,’ he said.

According to him, Sweden is working on concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's air shield.

‘We also discussed preparations for the upcoming Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and the Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am glad that Prime Minister Kristersson confirmed his participation in it,’ Zelenskyy added.

Global Peace Summit

A number of countries have recently confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, and Germany.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to attend the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.