Zelenskyy: Disrupting Russia’s offensive plans is now number one task - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians at the end of the 808th day of the war with Russia.

The President's video address was published by the President's press service, Censor.NET reports.

‘Today, the focus is primarily on the frontline - the situation in our areas where there is the greatest risk of Russian offensive. Our defensive operations continue in the Kharkiv region, near the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. These are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for two days now, defending Ukrainian territory,’ Zelenskyy said.

‘The situation in Donetsk region remains particularly tense, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector - Semenivka and Netailove. There are more than 30 combat engagements there every day. It is extremely difficult. Of course, we are also paying attention to all other areas of our defence operations: Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk and Vremivsk.

I am grateful to each of our brigades that bravely defend their positions, repel assaults, and destroy the occupier. Disrupting Russia's offensive plans is now the number one task. The fulfilment of this task depends on every soldier, every sergeant and every officer. I am grateful to all the commanders who really do everything necessary to ensure that our soldiers are properly motivated and know exactly how to act,’ the President added.