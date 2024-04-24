Russia intends to disrupt Peace Summit - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia has a specific plan to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with representatives of partner states and international organisations working in Ukraine, as well as our diplomats, Censor.NET reports.

He said that there is specific intelligence that "Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan to do so: how to reduce the participation of countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer".

"And we have to counter this together - we have to work in unity for a just peace. We are all equally interested in forcing Russia to peace and respect for international law. The global majority is capable of ensuring this. The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland gives all of us a real chance for a just peace and the restoration of the effectiveness of international law," the President stressed.

