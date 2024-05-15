Ukraine must win this war, - Blinken

The support of the United States is aimed at Ukraine winning the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, he stated this during a press conference with Dmytro Kuleba.

"We are working to ensure that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield now, defending itself against Russian aggression, so that it is able to deter and defend itself against further attacks, and most importantly, guarantee the right of the Ukrainian people to determine their future," Blinken stressed.

In subsequent responses, the US Secretary of State said several times that Ukraine must win.

"The United States is committed to ensuring that Ukraine wins the war, and this has been demonstrated through the unprecedented support we have provided and continue to provide... We are determined that Ukraine must win this war and succeed for its people and its future.", - he added.

We will remind, earlier Anthony Blinken announced that the USA will allocate a new $2 billion aid package to Ukraine.