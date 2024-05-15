Intensity of combat actions increased in Kharkiv direction - General Staff

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire front line. It continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk directions.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the intensity of fighting has increased. As of now, our troops have repelled 10 attacks in the area of Slobozhansk, Vovchansk, Starytsia and Lyptsi. The situation has been partially stabilized and the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk are being mopped up. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have lost about 60 people and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Also, 11 enemy shelters were destroyed.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, 28 combat engagements took place, in particular in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Tverdokhlibove. The data on the aggressor's losses are being clarified.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers tried twice unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation near Novosadove and Torske. They carried out 3 air strikes in the area of Lyman.

In the Siversk direction, Russian troops carried out 7 attacks in the areas of Mykolaivka - Spirne, Berestove - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, Soledar - Rozdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 9 times.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of attacks. A total of 31 invaders' attacks took place here today. Most of them took place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Netailove. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy's advance.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 7 enemy attacks.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy tried to drive our defenders back in the area of Urozhaine. He suffered losses and retreated.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to put pressure near Staromaiorske, making 22 attempts to assault. He conducted an air strike near Robotyne. Ukrainian soldiers are holding defensive lines and positions.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders 5 times near Krynky, without success.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, units of the missile forces of the Defense Forces struck a control center, an ammunition depot, 13 areas of personnel concentration and other important enemy targets.

Our aviation conducted 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems and 22 areas of concentration of occupants' personnel.

