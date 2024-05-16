Russian occupiers attack Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Staromaiorske area most, 19 unsuccessful assaults per day - OC "South"

Over the course of the day, the enemy intensified assaults on Ukrainian positions in the south. Most of them were in the area of Staromaiorske in Zaporizhzhia region. A total of 30 attacks by the Russian army were recorded on 15 May.

The head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Southern Defence Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"You can see that they are intensifying their attempts, but they are unsuccessful. However, the number of assaults yesterday was quite high - 30. Most of them were in Staromaiorske (19 unsuccessful attacks), Krynky (7 attacks) and four in Robotyne. By the way, Robotyne is mentioned in the information space, although they are making more attempts at Staromaiorske," he said.

Read more: There are no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups in South - Defense Forces

Losses of the occupiers in the South

According to Pletenchuk, the enemy's unsuccessful assaults resulted in the loss of 130 Russian servicemen, of whom more than 60 were killed.

"With the beginning of intensified attempts to assault our positions, the composition of losses has changed qualitatively, that is, the proportion of dead to wounded has increased from one third to one half," said the spokesman for the South military command.

According to him, the Russian pressure is indeed quite serious.

"But this is against the backdrop of the use of resources that were already present there. There are no signs of the creation of offensive groups in our direction," Pletenchuk summed up.

Read more: In morning, ruscists stormed Staromaiorske, Krynky and Robotyne. Ukrainian positions suffered no losses - OC "South"