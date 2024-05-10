There are no signs of formation of Russian offensive groups in South - Defense Forces

Russian occupation forces continue active assault operations in the South but have no success.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation remains unchanged, we do not see any signs of the formation of offensive groups, as well as changes in the enemy's state and position in our direction," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, the Russians continue active assaults in all areas of the frontline, using Shaheds and carrying out numerous attacks.

"They continue to try to conduct assault operations in virtually all areas of the frontline. In our operational area these are Robotyne and Krynky. Later we will have full information on these events," added the spokesman.

Pletenchuk said that on May 9, Russians made 21 attempts to storm the Ukrainian positions, all of which failed.

"They entered Robotyne, there were five assaults, but they were forced to leave the battlefield due to losses. There were 14 attacks in Starobilske and two in Krynky," he summarized.

