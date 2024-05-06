Enemy tries to increase pressure in Staromaiorske area, storms Ukrainian positions three times - Ukrainian Defence Forces

Russian invaders are trying to increase pressure in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Southern Defence Forces, during a telethon.

"Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the south nine times. The enemy is trying to increase pressure in the area of Staromaiorske, there were three attempts to storm it, during which the Russians lost four tanks. The situation in Robotyne is also quite complicated. The enemy also attacked Krynky twice and tried to capture Nestryha Island again. In the morning, the Russians have already dropped six GABs," said Pletenchuk.

He added that it was during the attacks on Nestryha Island that the enemy suffered the greatest losses.

"In fact, the enemy has to overcome a water barrier to get to this island. It is a river, it is an open area, and, accordingly, the enemy suffers the biggest losses there," said the spokesman.

According to him, no significant changes in the nature of the enemy's actions have been detected, as well as no signs of the creation of offensive groups.

On 28 April, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders had taken control of Nestryha Island, located in the Dnipro Delta in the Bilozerskyi district of Kherson region.

Subsequently, Pletenchuk explained that taking control of the island would significantly improve the quality of the Defence Forces' controversial activities and prevent the enemy from approaching the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions.