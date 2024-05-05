Southern defence forces eliminated 116 occupiers and 23 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over day

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

In the south, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 166 occupiers over the day, and destroyed 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 cannon

1 anti-aircraft mount;

1 mortar;

12 units of armoured vehicles;

1 electronic warfare station;

1 UAV control station;

1 antenna;

1 aerial photo station;

4 boats.

In addition, 2 ammunition storage sites, a fuel and lubricant depot, a UAV launch position and 1 observation post were destroyed.

