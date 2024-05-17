There were 114 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 160 occupants and 21 units of weapons and military equipment in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

The Defence Forces continue to perform tasks to repel the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Fighting is continuing along the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 114 combat clashes, five of which are still ongoing.

Russian shelling of our troops' positions

The Russian occupiers launched four missile strikes involving seven rockets and 70 air strikes, used 431 kamikaze drones, and fired almost 2,800 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in the Kharkiv sector

There were 10 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. Our troops repelled eight attacks in the vicinity of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The enemy continues to try to break through the defences of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk area.

The situation in Vovchansk is under control.

As of the beginning of this day, the enemy's losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to 160 occupants and 21 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks. In some areas, our troops are taking measures to improve the tactical situation.

Another combat engagement is ongoing in the Krokhmalne-Berestove area. The situation is under control.

Read more: Number of hostile attacks in Kharkiv direction increased to 10. Combat actions are taking place near Lyptsi and Vovchansk - General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops eight times.

Four enemy attacks were repelled in the Siverskyi sector. Fighting continues in the Berestove-Vyimka area. In the course of defensive actions, no positions were lost, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 attempts to break through the defences of our troops were repelled.

Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut - Klishchiivka and Opytne - Andriivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 35 enemy attacks took place. In some areas, as a result of intense fire and enemy assault, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regrouped.

Fighting is ongoing in the area of Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to break through the defences of our troops. No positions were lost in the fighting.

Read more: Occupiers continue to intensify efforts in Pokrovsk direction, 30 combat engagements took place - AFU General Staff

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attempts to improve its tactical position in the areas of Pivdenna Shakhta No. 1, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky area. In the course of the fighting, the enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

In general, the situation at the front is controlled by the Defence Forces, with no significant changes in the situation.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, and increasing the initiative wherever possible.

Read more: Ukrainian troops conducted counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff