Number of hostile attacks in Kharkiv direction increased to 10. Combat actions are taking place near Lyptsi and Vovchansk - General Staff

The situation at the front is complicated but controlled. Over the last day, 87 combat engagements took place. The enemy is using its superiority in manpower and equipment to increase pressure on the positions of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the occupiers’ attacks and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

The number of hostile attacks in the Kharkiv direction increased to 10. Most of the fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Despite the losses of personnel and military equipment, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to put pressure on our defense. The occupiers launched 32 air strikes using 38 combat aircraft, and made 181 artillery attacks. The units of the Defense Forces are holding the line and preventing the invaders from advancing into the depths of our territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupation forces continue to attack in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove. Another combat engagement took place near Miasozharivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our defenders eight times.

In the Siversk direction, Russian occupiers conducted an air strike near Spirne.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains the most tense at the moment. The number of combat engagements increased to 35. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and restrain the enemy with their decisive actions.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks. The occupiers are concentrating their efforts in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka. Yelyzavetivka came under attack from enemy aircraft.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy increased the number of combat engagements to eight since the beginning of the day. In particular, fighting took place near Staromaiorske, Mykilske and Urozhaine.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor also attacked Ukrainian troops eight times near Krynky. The attacks were unsuccessful, information on the occupiers' losses is being clarified.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

During the day, the aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of personnel concentration, two control points, two artillery pieces, and a UAV control point of the Russian occupiers.

Our soldiers adequately respond to the actions of the invaders, acting decisively, taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation.

