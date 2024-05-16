Defense Forces stop active advance of Russians in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Vovchansk urban area - Syniehubov

As of Thursday, May 16, the Ukrainian military stopped the enemy’s active advance in the Kharkiv region, but they have not yet managed to stabilize the front line.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon.

He noted that the Russian invaders advanced toward Lyptsi in the Lyptsi direction. However, our defenders managed to restrain the active advance of the occupiers.

"Our soldiers, although it cannot be said that they have stabilized the front line, have stopped the enemy's active advance across the Kharkiv region. In some areas, our soldiers managed to regain a more favorable position and are inflicting damage on enemy manpower, military equipment and weapons in quite large numbers," said Syniehubov.

The official also added that the Russians are forced to bring in additional reserves to maintain their offensive potential in the Kharkiv region. However, he emphasized that the Defense Forces are tasked with stabilizing the front line.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that the enemy does not give up trying to capture the city of Vovchansk. According to him, the city is under constant shelling, and the fighting continues in the city's buildings. The enemy also keeps shelling other border settlements in Kharkiv region. According to the official, about 30 settlements were attacked in total.

"Our soldiers are defending our territory every day, every hour, every minute. They are recapturing the land occupied by the enemy in order to reduce the "gray zone" that has now formed in the north of the territory. We have developed updated evacuation routes and have agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia on evacuation trains," said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

By the way, in his evening address on May 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces "managed to add confidence" in the Vovchansk direction.