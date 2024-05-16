Now, thanks to our Forces, our measures, we have managed to add confidence to Vovchansk direction - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had "managed to add confidence" in the Vovchansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Now, thanks to our forces and our measures, we have managed to give confidence to the direction of Vovchansk. But Russian shelling does not stop, there are threats. Today, in particular, the head of the Vovchansk administration was wounded. Our counter-attack actions are ongoing, as well as in other areas along the Kharkiv region border. And our results in repulsing the assaults and destroying the occupier should increase.

Russia is trying to expand the war, accompanying it with invariably empty words about peace. We must force Russia to a real, just peace by all means. Our defence against attacks and strikes is crucial," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Tusk instructed teams to immediately start working on text of security agreement