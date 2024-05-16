Zelenskyy and Tusk instructed teams to immediately start working on text of security agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk instructed their teams to immediately start working on the text of a bilateral security agreement.

The head of state wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a phone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. I told him about my trip to Kharkiv and the situation on the ground. In particular, about Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv and other regions," Zelensky said.

According to him, one of Russia's goals now is the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine. Russia's success there would jeopardize Europe's energy security.

Therefore, Poland and Ukraine must "jointly find a way to counteract this."

"The teams were also instructed to immediately start working on the text of a bilateral security agreement. It should be as ambitious as possible between historical partners," the President said.

