Russia won’t be able to occupy Kharkiv if we have two Patriot systems - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that two Patriot air defence systems are needed to defend Kharkiv.

The head of state said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"All we need are two Patriot systems. Russia will not be able to occupy Kharkiv if we have them," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President was asked whether the US was to blame for what is happening in Kharkiv.

"The whole world is to blame. They allowed Putin to occupy. But now the world can help," he said.

Transfer of Patriot to Ukraine

Western media reported that the US plans to provide Ukraine with another Patriot battery. Germany has also decided to provide a third Patriot system.

At the same time, Poland said that it could not hand over Patriot to Ukraine because it was just beginning to receive the ordered systems.

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen called on European countries to provide more air defence systems for Ukraine. Ukraine needs 5-6 more Patriots, she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Europe should reinforce Ukraine's air defence with existing stockpiles.

