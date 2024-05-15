US plans to send Ukraine another Patriot battery along with radars - Bloomberg

The United States is considering sending another Patriot battery to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg writes about this with reference to anonymous sources.

As it has become known, the Biden administration is actively working to meet Kyiv's needs for additional air defence capabilities to repel Russian attacks that have intensified recently.

According to Bloomberg, the US is looking to send one battery along with the radars. Ukraine's European allies are also working on plans.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen called on European countries to provide more air defence systems for Ukraine. According to her, Ukraine needs 5-6 more Patriots.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Europe should reinforce Ukraine's air defence with existing stockpiles.

