Missiles for Patriot air defence systems from allies have already arrived in Ukraine, - Spanish Defence Minister Robles

Ukraine has already received new missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. Kyiv received them from Spain and other Western allies.

This was stated by Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, El Mundo writes, Censor.NET reports.

Robles provided the relevant information during a visit to the Sanjenis barracks and the Orad y Gajias Main Military Hospital in Zaragoza, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained.

‘These missiles are designed for air defence, and it should be very clear that they are intended to enable Ukraine to defend itself against attacks from Russia,’ the Spanish defence minister said.

According to her, the provision of Patriot missiles to Ukraine is a coordinated action between all allied countries.

Robles stressed that the allies must be clear that Ukraine is a country that has been invaded by Russian President Putin. She also stated that everyone knows that Putin is committing mass murder in Ukraine and there is no intention to stop there.

What is known about the transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine from Spain?

Earlier, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Spain, despite pressure from European countries, would not transfer its Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, but would instead provide a small batch of missiles for them.

Later, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed Madrid's decision to send interceptor missiles to Kyiv for the Patriot air defence system at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format).