About 200 more people remain in Vovchansk, occupiers are being held back at all approaches to city - Syniehubov

About 200 civilians remain in the border town of Vovchansk in the northern Kharkiv region. Evacuation measures continue in the city.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that local authorities are evacuating civilians together with representatives of the National Police.

In addition, Syniehubov added that the enemy continues to shell the city, destroying civilian infrastructure.

‘Our soldiers are holding back the enemy on all approaches to the city,’ the official said.

As you know, the border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region has suffered significant damage due to almost continuous shelling by Russian invaders. The Russian occupiers are using scorched earth tactics, just as they did in the Donetsk region. There is a constant shelling with artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

Earlier, Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk city military administration, said that during the day on 13 May, all residents of Vovchansk, which was on the front line as a result of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region, were to be evacuated to Kharkiv.