Defence forces destroyed dugout in which occupiers arranged ammunition warehouse in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Forces’ unmanned aerial vehicle unit "Ostrii Kartuzy" destroyed a dugout in which the occupiers had set up an ammunition warehouse in the Kharkiv region with an FPV drone.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

