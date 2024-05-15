Syniehubov on fortifications in Kharkiv region: Works planned for 2023 are 100% completed

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the work planned for 2023 to build fortifications in the region had been fully completed.

"All works on the installation of tetrahedrons with razor wire ('dragon's teeth' with barbed wire - Ed.) are scheduled for 2023-2024. The tasks set by the military for 2023 have been completed by 100%. This is confirmed by the relevant conclusions of the regulatory authorities," he said.

According to him, part of the work was started in 2024, but work was suspended in some areas due to constant shelling. They will be completed when it is physically possible.

In addition, Syniehubov' recalled the "photos that are being distributed in the networks". He also noted that the photos showed the remaining materials that were removed by the contractor for further installation at the request of one of the teams.

"It is important to note that those materials are 0.4% of the total work done on this type of fencing. That is, it is far from a strategic number of tetrahedrons, which, according to some bloggers, could theoretically affect the course of hostilities. Spreading such disinformation discredits the military and all defence contractors," emphasised Syniehubov.

He emphasized the origin of all these information injections, which began exactly on the day of the occupation forces' attack on Vovchansk.

"Since last week, various reports have been circulating: about the absence of power in the region, about the seizure of Vovchansk, about alleged road repairs to Vovchansk for almost UAH 400 million, about the absence of fortifications, and so on. All these materials were published at approximately the same time, with the same headlines. This is psyop aimed at discrediting the military, the government, spreading chaos and enmity between Ukrainians. These are deliberately directed waves, which are sometimes supported by the media," the head of the RMA emphasized.

Fortifications in the Kharkiv region

Earlier, Denys Yaroslavskyi, the commander of the Army Intelligence Unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that there were supposed to be concrete fortifications on the Ukrainian border with minus 3 floors, but there were not even mines.

In turn, the head of the city's military administration, Tamaz Hambarashvili, said that the fortifications in Vovchansk had been built, but due to constant Russian shelling, "it was not easy to erect them." Everything was built, but perhaps "not so dense".

