Grey zone in Kharkiv region has increased, ruscists are trying to stretch defence of Armed Forces, - Syniehubov

The situation in the Kharkiv region is difficult, but fully controlled by the Defence Forces.

This was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

‘Our soldiers are holding back the enemy in these areas. About 15 enemy attacks have been repelled recently. The situation is quite difficult, but all enemy attacks are repelled. There is an increase in the grey zone, an increase in the front line, because the enemy is trying to deliberately stretch them, attacking in small groups in new directions,’ the head of the RMA noted.

According to Syniehubov, ‘the situation is difficult, but it is fully controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.’

Evacuation of residents from dangerous areas is also underway. 5.7 thousand people have already been evacuated, and 1,600 are planned for today.

‘We have just completed a meeting of the Regional Defence Council, where we discussed the forced evacuation of status children, i.e. children who have the status of orphans or children deprived of parental care from dangerous areas. We currently have about 25 of them. These are Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts,’ summed up the head of the RMA.