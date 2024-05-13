Ukrainian troops destroy enemy convoy of 5 tanks and 5 armoured personnel carriers. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th and 63rd Brigades destroyed a convoy of enemy vehicles consisting of 5 tanks and 5 infantry fighting vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"The 63rd Brigade destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment at once, with the assistance of attached units and combat sworn brothers from the 60th Brigade. As a result of incredibly accurate artillery shots and drone attacks, 5 tanks and 5 armoured personnel carriers that tried to storm our positions were burned," the commentary to the video reads.
