Fighters of 47th SMB destroyed column of armored vehicles of occupiers in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles was destroyed by soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier plus infantry were hit and destroyed near the village of Solovyovo near Avdiivka. One of them was a new Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank.
